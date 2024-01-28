Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $1.83 on Friday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
