Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $1.83 on Friday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

