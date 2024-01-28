Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $686.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $645.89 and its 200 day moving average is $588.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

