Meyer Handelman Co. Buys Shares of 3,994 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,170,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDXX opened at $524.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $526.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

