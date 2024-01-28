Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Corteva by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

