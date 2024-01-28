Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,534,000 after purchasing an additional 999,436 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

