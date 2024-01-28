Meyer Handelman Co. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 163,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aptiv by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,779,000 after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Shares of APTV opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

