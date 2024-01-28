Meyer Handelman Co. Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

