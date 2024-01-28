Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

