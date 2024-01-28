Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 290.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.