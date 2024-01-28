Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HEI opened at $183.58 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

