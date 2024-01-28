Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases Shares of 3,994 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $524.98 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

