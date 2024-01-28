Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

