Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %
LMT opened at $429.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.09 and a 200-day moving average of $444.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.