Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

