Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 416 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

