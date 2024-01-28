Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 8,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

SXT opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.06.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

SXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on SXT

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.