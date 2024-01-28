Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $256.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.50. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

