Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HEI opened at $183.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

