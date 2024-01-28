MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.23% of MGE Energy worth $80,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on MGEE

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.