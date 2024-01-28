MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.