MGO One Seven LLC Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.91 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

