MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $810.98 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $826.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $803.83 and a 200-day moving average of $775.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

