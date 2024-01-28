MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
