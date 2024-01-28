MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $68.69 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.