MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $289.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.48. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

