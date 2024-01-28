MGO One Seven LLC Sells 205 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

