MGO One Seven LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.