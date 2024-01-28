MGO One Seven LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

