MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.96.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

