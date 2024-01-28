MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $792.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

