Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $242.20 and a 12-month high of $407.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.12 and its 200-day moving average is $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

