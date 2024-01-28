Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $455.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $403.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.93 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $242.20 and a 52 week high of $407.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

