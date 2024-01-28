Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $316,000 Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Thryv by 327.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of THRY opened at $21.16 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Thryv had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

