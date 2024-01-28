MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in January

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 155,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIXT. StockNews.com lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 2.1 %

MIXT stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.19. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

