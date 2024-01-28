Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

