Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,193 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.1% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

