MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,032,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,949,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 442,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $154.76.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

