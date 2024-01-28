MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

MDB stock opened at $395.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.23. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $1,328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,191,159 shares in the company, valued at $395,738,754.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $57,223,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

