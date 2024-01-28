MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.72

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2536277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

MorphoSys Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.99.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.72 million. Analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at $97,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

