MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,715 shares of company stock worth $9,010,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MSM opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

