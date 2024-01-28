M&T Bank Corp Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of WRK opened at $42.39 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

