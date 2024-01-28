Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Murphy USA worth $77,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $357.15 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $384.25. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.02 and its 200-day moving average is $345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.83.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

