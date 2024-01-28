National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$185.29.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at C$200.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$193.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$180.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$151.86 and a 1 year high of C$205.19.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. In other news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,853.20. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Insiders have sold a total of 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 in the last 90 days. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

