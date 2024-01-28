National Bankshares Increases Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $30.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $24.71 on Friday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -308.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nuvei by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after acquiring an additional 309,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

