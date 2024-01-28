National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $53.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

