National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.57 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3,690.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

