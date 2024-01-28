NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.6 %

ORI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

