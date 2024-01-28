NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,090 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after acquiring an additional 529,592 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 316,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

