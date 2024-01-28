NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,253 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

