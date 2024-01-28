NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.21% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.54 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

