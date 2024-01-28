NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.31% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period.

EYLD opened at $30.65 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $203.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

